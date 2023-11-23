No plans for electoral alliance with PTI, says PPP

No plans for electoral alliance with PTI, says PPP

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Pakistan Peoples Party is not forming a political alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the upcoming general elections in February next year, PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kundi asserted that the PPP would participate in the upcoming general polls in line with the party manifesto outlined by its chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Kundi expressed the belief that "all political forces should respect the mandate of the masses." He added that the PPP intended to engage with all political parties to support Bilawal Bhutto as the next prime minister after the general elections.

Highlighting their confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Kundi asserted that the ECP would take all necessary measures to ensure free, fair and transparent elections throughout the country.

He further stated, "PPP respects the senior politicians of the country but believes that the youth should now be given a chance to play an active role in politics."

Kundi shared that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had addressed six workers' conventions, providing insights into the government's performance over the past 16 months.

Commending the office-bearers and workers of the party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter for successfully organising a workers' convention in the province, Kundi added that the party's public gathering in Lahore provided clarity for those comparing the return of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with that of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

According to Kundi, Nawaz Sharif's narrative of “respect for the vote” had diminished after his return to Pakistan from London. He stated, "No political victimisation had been witnessed during the tenure of the PPP government, unlike the rulers of Punjab who had consistently been involved in such victimisation whenever they came into power."

Responding to a question, Kundi acknowledged that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) had been privatised through proper planning. However, he asserted that the PPP would not allow anyone to privatise these national assets.

