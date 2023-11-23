Peshawar High Court urges political parties to follow SOPs

Updated On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 17:48:43 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court on Thursday discussed the issue of political rallies, highlighting that while most parties organise them, one party faces a ban.

The court stressed the need for parties to follow SOPs for gatherings. The petitioner's lawyer mentioned difficulties in obtaining permission, citing a rally by Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Advocate General expressed concerns about threats to law and order, highlighting the importance of applying for permission. The court urged rallies without road jams to present their manifestos. The petitioner claimed harassment for applying, and the court scheduled the next hearing for November 29, urging compliance with SOPs.