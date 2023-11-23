PTI allowed to carry 'bat' as symbol, ordered to hold intra-party elections again in 20 days

Pakistan Pakistan PTI allowed to carry 'bat' as symbol, ordered to hold intra-party elections again in 20 days

Announcing its reserved verdict, the ECP declared the PTI intra-party elections null and void

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 12:55:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission (ECP) on Thursday ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold intra-party polls in 20 days and allowed to contest elections with ‘bat’ as symbol.

Announcing its reserved verdict, the ECP declared the PTI intra-party elections null and void.

VERDICT RESERVED

The ECP had reserved the decision on September 13 after the PTI lawyer submitted reply following the issuance of a show-cause notice to the party. A four-member bench led by Nisar Durrani heard the case.

The ECP had issued a notice to the PTI on August 2 regarding the intra-party elections, asking why it should not be disqualified for not conducting the intra-party elections.

PTI’s lawyer Barrister Gohar said that the intra-party elections were held before the amendment to the party constitution, and later party withdrew the amendments.

In May last year, the ECP issued a show-cause notice to the PTI chief for his failure to hold intra-party elections. It extended the date at the request of the PTI, allowing it to hold intra-party elections by June 13, 2022. However, the former ruling party failed to do so.

The PTI’s intra-party elections were scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021.