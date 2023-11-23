CM Naqvi conducts surprise inspection of Police Service Centre in Lahore

CM Naqvi paid a surprised visit to the Police Service Centre in Liberty Lahore on Wednesday

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprised visit to the Police Service Centre in Liberty Lahore on Wednesday, conducting a thorough inspection of various sections, including the Meesaq center, waiting room, and counters.

During his visit, Chief Minister Naqvi issued directives for an augmentation in staff numbers at the counters and emphasized the need for prompt action on citizens' requests.

He attentively addressed the concerns raised by citizens regarding unnecessary delays in the processing of their applications, asserting that citizens' tasks should be promptly fulfilled.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi instructed the Chief Traffic Officer to ensure the continuous operation of the police service center, providing services around the clock to cater to the needs of the public.

