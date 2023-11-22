Meddling in state affairs: Sheikh Rashid appears in Murree court

Pakistan Pakistan Meddling in state affairs: Sheikh Rashid appears in Murree court

Lawyers to advance arguments on next hearing date

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 12:06:19 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appeared before a civil court of Murree on Wednesday in connection with meddling in state affairs case.

Sheikh Rashid was accompanied by his lawyers Sardar Shehbaz Khan and Raja Majid Noor when he appeared in court of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Zeeshan.

Murree police submitted challan of the case in the court after which the court allowed Rashid to mark his attendance and go. The court asked Rashid's lawyers to advance their arguments in the case on next date of hearing.

The case against AML head had been registered in February this year. The case was registered in Murree for meddling in state affairs.

