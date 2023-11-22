Soldier martyred in North Waziristan laid to rest with full military honours

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan laid to rest with full military honours

Senior serving military officers, relatives and locals of the area attended the funeral.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of Sepoy Shahzeb who embraced shahadat in the general area of Gharyoum, North Waziristan District, due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was offered at his native town Tehsil Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The Shaheed who was 26 years old and a resident of Rawalpindi District was laid to rest with full military honour, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the ISPR said.

