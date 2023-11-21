190 million pound case: Court extends two-day physical remand of PTI chief

ADIALA (Dunya News) - The Accountability Court on Tuesday completed its hearing extending the physical remand of PTI Chairman in the 190 million pound case for an two days.

Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing, with PTI chief and Bushra Bibi present in the court. Bushra Bibi's interim bail was extended for 8 days in the 190 million pounds scandal and Toshakhana cases.

Meanwhile, the NAB team sought a 10-day physical remand for the PTI Chairman, however, the court granted two days for investigation.

The NAB team including members Muzaffar Abbasi, Irfanullah, Omar Nadeem, Mohsin Haroon, Asif Munir, Waqarul Hasan, and barrister Awais Irshad facilitated the proceedings.

