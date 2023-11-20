PM Kakar terms genocide of Palestinian children as holocaust

Pakistan Pakistan PM Kakar terms genocide of Palestinian children as holocaust

Interim Prime Minister urged immediate halt to holocaust

Follow on Published On: Mon, 20 Nov 2023 17:58:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Interim Prime Minister said that a professional army never targets civilians and children, expressing deep concern over the tragic events evolving in Gaza, particularly the holocaust of Palestinian children.

During his address at the launch of the "Zara Alert App" in Islamabad, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding children's rights. He urged all societal classes to actively contribute to the improvement of children's well-being, emphasising the government's continuous efforts towards their welfare.

Also read: PM Kakar urges ECO states to hold Israel accountable for Gaza bombings



Highlighting the importance of children as the future's assets, Kakar stated that the implementation of the Zara Alert app will play a crucial role in safeguarding their rights.

He condemned the ongoing massacre of children in Gaza, stressing that the indiscriminate killing of innocent children by the Israeli army reflects a severe violation of international laws and human rights.

Expressing deep guilt for the plight of Gaza's children, the Interim Prime Minister urged an immediate halt to the holocaust. He stressed the need to view the situation in Gaza through the lens of human rights rather than religious colours, predicting that the ongoing crisis in Palestine could become a crucial component in future conflicts.