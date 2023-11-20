Fog, smog to engulf plain areas of Punjab: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Fog with smog is likely to blanket plain areas of Punjab at morning hours during the next 24 hours as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

The PDM predicted mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts.

As per the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over western parts of the country. The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts. The lowest minimum temperatures was recorded in Leh where mercury fell to -05°C.

