PM Kakar congratulates Australia on winning World Cup

Updated On: Sun, 19 Nov 2023 22:19:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar congratulated Australia team on their victory in the One Day International Cricket World Cup final against India on Sunday.



“I congratulate Australia for winning the Cricket World Cup 2023 (CWC23),” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

— Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) November 19, 2023

He also praised phenomenal inning played by Travis Head who scored 137 runs off 120 balls.

The prime minister also commended Team India for their dynamic performance. “Well played, Team India, better luck next time!”, he added.