Bilawal counts inflation, poverty as his rivals in elections

He says inflation and poverty, rather than any political party, are his adversaries

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday emphasised his opposition to inflation and poverty rather than any political party during a workers' convention in Peshawar.

He highlighted the party's public communication campaign and announced upcoming conventions in Dir, Chitral and Nowshera. Bilawal Bhutto emphasised the strength of PPP workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that they adhere to principles despite challenges.

Reflecting on Benazir Bhutto's legacy, Bilawal stressed the importance of leadership that addresses the basic needs of the people. He criticised political opponents, asserting that the PPP aims to save people from inflation.

He said that his grandfather - the late Bhutto - and his mother - the late Benazir - faced dictators in their political lives. He also pledged to materialise the party motto of 'bread, cloth and shelter' for the needy.

Bilawal expressed pride in his government's achievements, including initiating the construction of two million houses for flood victims.

Bilawal Bhutto called for a united front, urging support for the young generation in politics. He rejected old politicians, saying they should pray for the country in mosques. He also nullified those who wanted to become premier for the third or fourth time.

He proposed expanding the Benazir Income Support Programme, introducing a 'Kisan Card' for small farmers, and enhancing benefits under the Benazir Mazdoor Card. Bilawal also emphasised the need for a level playing field in elections and rejected the idea of forcibly appointing a prime minister.

In a plea for unity until February, Bilawal envisioned a government formed by the arrow symbol. He encouraged hard work and expressed determination to fulfill the mission of Bhutto and Benazir. Bilawal concluded by asserting his fearlessness in the face of challenges.