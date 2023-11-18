LHC fixes Bushra Bibi's plea for Nov 20

Pakistan Pakistan LHC fixes Bushra Bibi's plea for Nov 20

Former first lady seeks details of cases registered against her

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 11:57:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed the plea of Bushra Bibi for hearing seeking the detail of cases registered against her.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry will hear the case on Nov 20. The bench also issued notices to the respondents for submission of replies by Nov 20.

The lawyer of former first lady argued that there was no case against the petitioner before the removal of her husband (PTI chairman) from the prime minister’s office.

Also Read: Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest

She was being targeted on political grounds since the ouster of her husband, the plea added.

The NAB and FIA were made respondents in the plea moved by Bushra Bibi. The petitioner isn’t being provided with the detail of the cases against her, it added.

The counsel asked the court to order the respondents to provide details of the cases against Bushra Bibi.