Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest

Pakistan Pakistan Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest

She has made FIA, NAB, Centre and others respondents in the petition

04 September,2023 06:57 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI chairman, on Monday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for protective bail in order to avoid her passible arrest in case registered against her.

The former first lady has made the federal government, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others respondents in her petition.

Bushra Bibi said that she is wife of the former prime minister, adding that her husband was subject to political victimisation. She alleged that FIA, Punjab Police and other institutions had registered baseless cases against her and “now I am being politically victimised”.

The PTI chief’s wife said no case was registered against her before June 2022. She asked the high court to direct authorities concerned to provide details of all disclosed and undisclosed cases filed against her after June 2022.

She pleaded the LHC to bar the authorities from arresting her in any case until the details of all cases are provided to her.

