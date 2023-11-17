Fazl says Pakistan should prove its Islamic identity in world

Updated On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 22:32:57 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday the responsible of the economic devastation should be brought to the book because the damage was not done by accidently but by a well-knit planning.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in Peshawar. Fazl underscored the need to erase the old fashioned politics and start moving on the modern lines.

He said Pakistan should prove its Islamic identity in the world.

“Those who imposed PTI were the criminal of the nation and they should be exposed,” the JUI-F chief stated, adding that Pakistan was being pressurised by the international agencies while there was no pressure on other countries including India and Afghanistan and they were making headways.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan had been enjoying cordial relation for centuries who were those hatching conspiracies against the nations to achieve their personal limited interests.

“The 1940 Resolution had clearly demanded the removal of the Israel’s establishments of the Jewish settlements in Palestinian territories,” he said concluding, discussion about recognition of Israel was not permissible for both the Arab world and Pakistan.