Fawad Chaudhry loses weight in jail, says wife

Fawad Chaudhry is kept in a separate barrack: Hiba Chaudhry

Fri, 17 Nov 2023 18:11:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Hiba Fawad, the wife of former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry, on Friday said her husband lost some weight during his stay in the prison.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Hiba stated she held a 30-minute meeting with her husband in the jail. She said two policemen were also present during their meeting in the conference room.

She added that Fawad Chaudhry was kept in a separate barrack and expressed satisfaction with the food served to him in the jail.

Hiba further mentioned that Fawad was being given cold water instead of hot despite the extreme weather conditions.



