President Alvi assures Fawad Chaudhry’s wife all possible support

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi held on Friday a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Fawad Chaudhry’s wife Hiba Fawad.

During the meeting, Mr Chaudhry’s wife apprised the president of the progress in the court related to the arrest of Mr Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry’s wife had been assured by the president that she would have his full support.
 

