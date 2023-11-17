Gwadar port will be a hub of seafood in future: Interim PM

Fri, 17 Nov 2023 17:46:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interim Prime Minister Anwarrul Haq Kakar said on Friday Gwadar would be a top centre for the seafood in the future and the government was taking all possible steps to set up industries and improve the infrastructure.

He expressed these wiews while adressng a delegation of Gwadar Shipping Clearing Agents Association led by the association president Abdul Rahim and secretary general Hameed Baloch.

The Prime Minister noted that providing employment and international quality facilities to the local people of Gwadar are key to the development of this important port of CPEC.

The delegation asked the Prime Minister that in order to make Gwadar port fully functional, some of the official cargos should be imported via this port to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to submit a comprehensive report in this regard.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Gwadar port will be the hub of sea trade in near future.

The Prime Minister said it is the priority of the government to bring innovation in the fisheries industry of Gwadar.

He said fishermen in Gwadar are being given professional training in accordance with the international standards.

He said the wide potential of exports in the fisheries sector will be fully exploited.

The delegation appreciated the government's measures for providing employment to fishermen, vocational training and solving the overall problems of Gwadar.

The delegation also informed the Prime Minister about the problems of shipping clearing agents.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation that their problems would be solved on priority basis.