PM Kakar urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan and assured them that the government would provide all possible support and facilities to them.



He said protecting the rights of overseas Pakistanis was among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of overseas Pakistanis led by Nouman Mustafa that called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.



The prime minister observed that the transfer of remittances of the Pakistanis residing aboard in a legal and safe manner was very important for the country’s progress and urged them to send their amounts through the Roshan Digital Pakistan Account.



He further said that Roshan Digital Pakistan Account was the safest means for transfer of remittances and its utilization could help in improving the national economy.



Protection of their investments and properties was the responsibility of the government and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.