Caretaker CM Sindh and CM Punjab discuss development projects

KARACHI (Radio Pakistan) - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi called on CM Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar and discussed development projects and agriculture initiatives. 

Both met here in Karachi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and issues related to development projects in their respective provinces.

They also discussed the price of sugarcane-related problems. 

