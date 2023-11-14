CM Naqvi seeks plan for establishment of nine agriculture centers

Pakistan Pakistan CM Naqvi seeks plan for establishment of nine agriculture centers

CM Naqvi seeks plan for establishment of nine agriculture centers

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 17:12:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a final plan for establishment of nine agriculture centers in the province.

Chairing a meeting to review the issues of establishment of Model Agriculture Centres in Lahore on Tuesday, the CM said that all-out resources are being utilised to establish agriculture on modern lines.

He said all facilities will be provided to farmers under one roof in Model Agriculture Centres on divisional basis.

Caretaker Punjab CM said seeds, pesticides, agriculture tools and equipment will be provided in Modern Agriculture Centres.

