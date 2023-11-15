India is responsible for instability in the region: PM Kakar

Pakistan Pakistan India is responsible for instability in the region: PM Kakar

Caretaker PM launched a dossier on the exploitation of religious minorities in India

Follow on Published On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 14:48:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Wednesday launched a dossier on the exploitation of religious minorities in India.

Speaking in a seminar titled ‘Margalla Dialogue’ in a policy research institute in Islamabad, Kakar said that India is responsible for hostility and instability in the region.

The dossier said that India is involved in brutality towards minorities since 2014. As many as 294 incidents of hatred were reported alone in 2021.

The dossier added that the historical mosques are under attack and hundreds of churches were put on fire in Manipur state of India. As many as 24,496 religious sites were taken over by the government of India in Occupied Kashmir.

The dossier urged the international powers to force India to stop the human rights violations.

“Pakistan is emerging as a responsible state and we’ll continue playing our role for the international peace,” said PM Kakar.

Talking about the climate change, caretaker prime minister said that it is a global challenge and we need a robust collaboration to fight it.

“The world powers must play their role to resolve the Kashmir and Palestine issues,” Kakar said. He added that Israel is committing genocide in Palestine by killing the innocent children.

The justice must be done with the Palestinians, PM said.