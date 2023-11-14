Senate session adjourned
Pakistan
Lack of quorum compelled Senate Deputy Chairman to adjourn session
ISLAMABAD (APP) - Lack of quorum compelled Senate Deputy Chairman Mohammad Afridi to adjourn the session until Friday.
The quorum issue arose as senators aimed to discuss a resolution passed by the Senate of Pakistan regarding military court trials.
Despite the Deputy Chairman ringing the bell for five minutes and conducting a count, the session was not in order, prompting the adjournment.
Earlier, Saadia Abbassi of the Pakistan Muslim League requested the withdrawal of a Senate resolution urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision on military court trials.
In a point of order, she criticised the resolution's passage as contrary to the spirit of the constitution and democracy, asserting that the Supreme Court's verdict on military courts was in Pakistan's best interest. Abbassi also urged the caretaker government to enhance law and order in Balochistan and address the repatriation of Afghan nationals through diplomatic channels.