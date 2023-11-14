China offers scholarships to Pakistani students

(Web Desk) - The China Scholarship Council (CSC) is offering research and study opportunities to Pakistani researchers and students in Chinese universities to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The Government of China designated the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to manage these scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025.

The primary goal of this initiative is to foster educational opportunities for foreign students and researchers pursuing bachelor's, master’s, or PhD degrees. Interested candidates can submit applications to the relevant HEC or CSC portal by December 28. For detailed information, applicants are encouraged to visit the official website, as mentioned by local HEC sources.

As per the official HEC website, the CSC, appointed by China's Ministry of Education, oversees the enrollment and administration of the Chinese Government Scholarship Programme. Eligibility for the programme in the 2024-25 academic year requires applicants to have a valid Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) or Higher Education Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) score obtained after January 01, 2022.

The designated Chinese universities offer a diverse range of academic programmes in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy, Fine Arts, and more for scholarship recipients at all academic levels.