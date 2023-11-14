Former NA member Ali Wazir arrested

Tue, 14 Nov 2023 16:59:32 PKT

DI KHAN (Dunya News) – Former member national assembly Ali Wazir has been arrested once again for allegedly delivering speeches against the institutions and sabotaging peace.

Wazir was arrested by the Daraban police near Zanda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Balochistan.

As per the police, the former MNA was arrested for speaking against the instruction and perturbing the peace and harmony.

Earlier, Wazir was released from Adiala jail after securing bail in the sedition and terror cases.

As many as four FIRs were earlier lodged against Ali Wazir in two police stations of Islamabad.

Two FIRs were registered in the Tarnol police station and one FIR was registered in the Bara Kahu police station. Moreover, a case against Wazir was registered by the FIA.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted him bail in three cases launched in Tarnol and Bara Kahu.

The former parliamentarian was also arrested by the FIA in a sedition case registered against him.

Sessions Judge (Central) granted bail to Ali Wazir in the sedition case.

All the surety bonds were submitted in court and Wazir was freed from the Adiala jail after completion of the legal process.

