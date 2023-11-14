Zardari expresses confidence in PPP triumph amid rival alliances

We are followers of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

KARACHI (Dunya News) -The Co-Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, Asif Ali Zardari, has said that his party is not concerned about political alliances from rivals, as they experienced such situations in the past.

In his statement, the former President expressing his confidence said that the Pakistan People’s Party would emerge victorious in the general elections, emphasizing that the party is unworried by alliances formed against it.



He paid tribute to the party workers of Thar noting that the people of the area had expressed their confidence in the PPP with warm welcome given to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He highlighted that the denizens of Thar have not forgotten their connection with the late Benazir Bhutto.

The political parties are making alliances but the public support is sufficient for the Pakistan People’s Party, he said adding alliances were also made against the PPP in the past.

“As followers of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, we know that masses are the political power and with their help the PPP will secure victory in the general elections from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” former President said.

