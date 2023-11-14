Nawaz reaches Quetta to forge new alliances

He is expected to seal a seat-adjustment deal with the Balochistan Awami Party run by Khalid Magsi

Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 15:20:44 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and chief of his own faction of Muslim League, Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday reached Baloshistan capital Quetta for a two-day stay.

His younger brother Shehbaz, daughter Maryam and Parvez Rashid are accompanying him on the trip aimed at boosting the PML-N organisation and forging new alliances in the province ahead of the February 8 general elections.

He drove straight to the hotel from the airport where he is staying along with his entourage.

The elder Sharif did not answer the questions of reporters.

Nawaz is expected to seal a seat-adjustment deal with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) which is now led by Khalid Magsi.

The Balochistan-based party had parted ways with the PTI-led ruling alliance, paving the way for the success of a no-confidence motion which propelled Shehbaz to the prime minister’s office for a 16-month-long stint.

The planned agreement with the BAP comes after the PML-N last week secured a similar deal with the MQM-P in Sindh where discussions are on for extending the electoral collaboration to other parties like Pir Pagara’s PML-F and the JUI-F.

Nawaz is also expected to meet over 20 prominent political leaders and several of them will join the PML-N, boosting the party’s prospects in February 8 general elections.

The visit also has a great symbolic significance given that it was Balochistan where the downfall of his government began after the change in party loyalty and shifting alliances ended the tenure of the then chief minister Sanaullah Zehri.

Both Zehri and Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch had left the PML-N and later joined the PPP after criticising Nawaz and his policies after he accused the establishment of toppling his government, conviction and the controversial elections in 2018.