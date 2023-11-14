Soldier, two civilians martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists present in area, the ISPR said.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 04:16:05 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Terrorists opened fire at a vehicles of a private company working on a development project in Darazinda area for Dera Ismail Khan District on Monday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Resultantly, two innocent civilian employees of the company, Muhammad Faisal (age: 35 years) and Asif Kamran (age: 29 years), residents of District Karak embraced Shahadat. Sepoy Syed Muhammad Shaheen Shah (age: 33 yrs, resident of: district Hangu), employed on the security of the project, having fought gallantly, also embraced Shahadat.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and would continue to support the economic progress of the area,” the ISPR said.

Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed in North Waziristan gunfight

Earlier, two soldiers were martyred and a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the fire exchange took place on night 12/13 November 2023. Security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location resultantly one terrorist was killed, it said

However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Abdullah and Sepoy Muhammad Sohail having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.

