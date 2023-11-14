Security forces kill terrorist in Khyber IBO

The security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 04:06:31 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The security forces have killed an active terrorist during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in Bara area of Khyber District on Monday, Dunya News reported

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, an intelligence based operation was conducted on November 13 in general area Bara, Khyber District as a result of which one terrorist was sent to hell who has been identified as Qudrat Shah alias Abubakar.

The security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

