Nine-member caretaker KP cabinet takes oath

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 20:58:36 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The nine-member caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took oath in Peshawar on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to cabinet members.

Members of the caretaker cabinet are Syed Masood Shah, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najibullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, Engineer Amir Nadeem Durrani, Engineer Ahmed Jan, Syed Amir Abdullah and Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser.

Portfolios of the ministers will be announced later.

On the occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated the caretaker cabinet and hoped they would utilise their energies for the development and prosperity of the province.

