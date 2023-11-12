It's Diwali - the festival of lights

Shehbaz and Bilawal extend greetings

LAHORE/KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Hindu community is celebrating Diwali across Pakistan like other parts of the world on Sunday, with the celebrations mainly concentrated in Sindh which houses the largest share of them in the country.

Promising to protect and promote the rights of minorities, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the Hindus on Diwali – the annual five-day festival of lights that coincides with the harvesting of summer crops.

ہندو برادری کو دیوالی کے تہوار کی خوشیاں مبارک ہوں۔ دیوالی کا بنیادی پیغام برائی پر اچھائی کی فتح ہے۔ ہم سب کو مل کر معاشرے اور دنیا سے برائی کے خاتمے اور اچھائی کے فروغ کے لئے کام کرنا ہوگا۔ پاکستان کے قیام اور ترقی میں اقلیتوں کا ناقابل فراموش کردار ہے۔ بابائے قوم قائد اعظم… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 12, 2023

In a message, Shehbaz said Diwali was represented the victory of goodness over the evil. “We have to work together to uproot evil and promote righteousness in the society and the world,” he added, while noting the role played by minorities in the creation of Pakistan.

“We reiterate the commitment to protect and promote the rights of minorities in the light of statements made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he said.

Similarly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “May the festival of lights bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all celebrating Diwali.”