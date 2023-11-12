It's Diwali - the festival of lights

Live
Pakistan

Shehbaz and Bilawal extend greetings

LAHORE/KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Hindu community is celebrating Diwali across Pakistan like other parts of the world on Sunday, with the celebrations mainly concentrated in Sindh which houses the largest share of them in the country.

Promising to protect and promote the rights of minorities, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the Hindus on Diwali – the annual five-day festival of lights that coincides with the harvesting of summer crops.

In a message, Shehbaz said Diwali was represented the victory of goodness over the evil. “We have to work together to uproot evil and promote righteousness in the society and the world,” he added, while noting the role played by minorities in the creation of Pakistan.

“We reiterate the commitment to protect and promote the rights of minorities in the light of statements made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he said.

Similarly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “May the festival of lights bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all celebrating Diwali.”

