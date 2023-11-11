Preparations for upcoming elections in full swing: PML-N leader

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah stated on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has commenced preparations for the upcoming elections.

During a press conference in Lahore, Sanaullah mentioned that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to visit other provinces, with his upcoming trip to Balochistan next week.

PML-N's political activities are in full swing in Punjab, while it has also sent a delegation to Sindh for consultations, according to Sanaullah, the president of the PML-N’s Punjab chapter.

Sanaullah expressed confidence that upon winning the elections, the PML-N would form governments in the federation and Punjab. He accentuated their commitment to curbing inflation and strengthening the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, acknowledging the current challenges faced by the common man.

Highlighting past achievements, Sanaullah recalled that under Nawaz Sharif's leadership, the PML-N had successfully navigated the country through multiple crises.

According to the former interior minister, the present challenges in Pakistan, such as inflation, terrorism and energy shortfall, are unparalleled.

Sanaullah also criticised the PTI chief, stating that his failure has had severe consequences for the country. He argued that Pakistan's progress was hindered by the initiation of a project - meant to launch the PTI chief.

During the press conference, several leaders, including Saeed Ahmad, announced their affiliation with the PML-N.