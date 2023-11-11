PML-N forms 30 sub-committees to come up with 'actionable' manifesto
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has established 30 sub-committees for preparing its manifesto for the upcoming general elections.
These sub-committees, comprising members with expertise and interest in various fields, are set to finalise their recommendations by November 20, according to Irfan Siddiqui, the chairman of the PML-N manifesto committee.
Senator Siddiqui emphasised that the sub-committees would present clear and actionable recommendations.
Maryam Aurangzeb, the secretary of the manifesto committee, has furnished all members with detailed information pertaining to their respective sub-committees.
