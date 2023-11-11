PTI rally cancelled: Party blames lack of cooperation from authorities

PTI rally cancelled: Party blames lack of cooperation from authorities

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) declared the cancellation of the November 12 rally in Karachi, citing lack of cooperation and permission from relevant authorities.

PTI Karachi asserts that despite repeated verbal and written requests to the chief minister Sindh, Commissioner Karachi, and Deputy Commissioner for the rally, their non-compliance is disheartening for the public.

PTI Karachi officials highlight unequal treatment, stating that while PTI faces obstacles, other parties like MQM and Jamaat-e-Islami enjoy unrestricted political activities in Karachi.

PTI assures the public and supporters that a new meeting date in Karachi will be announced soon, complying with court orders.