Sheikh Rashid bemoans 86 cases against him

Pakistan Pakistan Sheikh Rashid bemoans 86 cases against him

Gets interim bail till Nov 25 in case relating to May 9 events

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 15:39:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A district and sessions court on Saturday granted interim bail till Nov 25 to former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case registered at the Kohsar police station relating to May 9 events.

District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted hearing of the plea filed by the Awami Muslim League chief seeking interim bail in a case registered against him.

Rashid, along with his lawyers Sardar Raziq and Sardar Shehbaz, appeared before court.

During the proceedings, the sessions judge inquired about the well-being of AML head. Rashid's lawyer said his client's name was included in the FIR through a supplementary list, his house was raided and vehicles taken away.

The court asked the senior politician to submit surety bonds of Rs5,000. Rashid said the people who submitted surety bonds were also taken away. The court then issued notice and deferred hearing of the case till Nov 25.

Later, while speaking to media persons, Rashid said he had secured bail in 20th case in the Kohsar police station. He said many innocent people were in jails as they had no guarantors.

He was of the view that without good relations with institutions, any nation could not survive. He said that at the age of 73, he had 86 cases against him. "I secured bail in 20th case registered against me, thanks God the judge gave bail to me for only Rs5,000 surety bonds. I have heard I have 66 more cases pending against me. I have not 66 guarantors," he said.



