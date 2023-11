KP Caretaker CM Azam Khan passes away

KP Caretaker CM Azam Khan passes away

He was hospitalised on Friday night

Updated On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 11:19:02 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azakm Khan passed away on Saturday.

He was admitted to a private hospitali on Friday night after his health deteriorated. Spokesperson RMI Hospital Shabbir Shahsaid he was admitted to ICU in a critical state, He said Azam was suffering from different diseases.

Azam's funeral prayer will be offered in Cahrsadda.

