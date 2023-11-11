PTI leaders will be presented in court in May 9 cases

Live
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and others will be presented in an anti-terrorism court of Lahore in connection with different cases relating to May 9 events.

PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed and former Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema will also be brought to court. They will be presented in court after expiry of their judicial remand.

Anti-terrorism court administrator judge Abhar Gul Khan will conduct hearing of the cases. The cases were registered against PTI leaders at Shadman and Sarwar Road police stations.

