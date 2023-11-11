Former PTI leader Asad Umar bids adieu to politics

Umar also announced his resignation from the basic membership of PTI

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar on Saturday bade farewell to politics.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the former finance minister also announced his resignation from the basic membership of the PTI.

“After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics,” said Umar who also served as secretary general of PTI.

“As I had already stated publicly that I disagree with the policy of confrontation with state institutions, and such a policy has led to a serious collision with state institutions,” he said and added that the confrontation was not in the interest of the country.

He also thanked his voters of NA-54 constituency for electing him MNA twice.

Asad Umar was once a close confidant of the PTI chairman. He also served as secretary general of the party. During the last government of PTI, Asad Umar also held the portfolio of finance minister.

Meanwhile, former finance minister of KP Taimur Jhagra termed Asad Umar’s departure as a loss to politics. His departure is no one's gain, he said.

“I can only thank Asad Umar for the help he gave me at difficult points in my short political career; and specifically, for the stellar role he placed in guiding the COVID crisis through the NCOC,” Jhagra wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

