Widespread rain increases cold, eases fog-related ailments

Capital, parts of Punjab receive heavy rains. Much-needed shower breaks long dry spell

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 10 Nov 2023 11:45:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Widespread rain in parts of Punjab and Islamabad has turned weather cold after breaking a long dry spell, which was causing health problems.

The capital, Lahore, Rawalpindi and other parts of Punjab received torrential rain.

With this downpour, the weather turned cold. Low-lying areas of the twin cities and other district of Punjab came under water following the rain.

Roof of the Islamabad International Airport leaked in the heavy rain, putting the passengers and the airport staff in great inconvenience. Traffic was running at a snail’s pace, causing long lines of vehicles on roads.

Electricity supply was disrupted, sending the rain-affected areas in darkness.

Relief from smog

The rain eased the fog-related complications and improved the air quality. With this rain, people heaved a sigh of relief from a long dry spell, which was causing ailments like sore throat, dry cough, flue, etc.

In the wake of poor air quality, and toxic haze in the atmosphere, the Punjab imposed a smart lockdown in several districts of Punjab.

Health experts hope the rain will help improve air quality and cure airborne diseases.

The rain will settle dust for which the district governments are using hundreds of gallons of water.

APP adds: Rain of light to moderate intensity lashed the federal capital, like other parts of the country, on Thursday afternoon turning the weather cold and compelling most of the citizens to stay indoors.

The rain-wind/thunderstorm of low to moderate intensity started around 4:00 pm in the capital city, with hailstorms at a few places, and continued with gaps.

