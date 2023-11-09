Toxic liquor kills six in Nawabshah

Completed
Pakistan

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) - A tragic incident claimed lives of six young individuals, including two brothers, after consuming homemade toxic alcohol.

According to the police, the victims, Kashif Sheikh and Adil Sheikh, who were brothers, along with Asad Khaskheli, Sulli Mewati, Balti Lashari, and Ejaz Magnhar, lost their lives after consuming the toxic liquor on Hussaini Road, Nawabshah.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the local police authorities. 

