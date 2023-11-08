US denies terrorists used weapons left behind by US forces in Afghanistan

"There was no equipment left behind by American forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan”

Updated On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 13:03:12 PKT

(Web Desk) – The US State Department on Tuesday denied that the weapons left behind during withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan was being used against Pakistan by terrorists.

State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel rebutted a questioner that "Pakistani security forces recovered American-made weapons from TTP terrorist left by US in Afghanistan” that was used in attack on PAF Mianwali air base.

“We are aware of the reports of multiple attacks on Pakistani security forces and facilities earlier in November and we offer our condolences to the families of the victims, but I want to be very clear about this: There was no equipment left behind by American forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Patel said during a news briefing.

He asserted that despite suspension of large-scale military grant assistance, “we have partnered with Pakistan for more than 40 years to support law enforcement, rule of law, counternarcotics efforts, and other areas in the security space, and will continue to value our bilateral relationship.”

It may be recalled that Pakistani security forces killed nine militants in a operation after a failed terrorist attack on the air base last week and recovered American-made weapons from their possession.

Replying to a question about the Afghan refugees and the Afghan citizens on the US Embassy list, Patel said: “we urge all states, including Pakistan, to uphold their respective obligations in their treatment of refugees and asylum seekers and to respect the principle of non-refoulement. We strongly encourage Afghanistan’s neighbours, including Pakistan, to allow entry for Afghans seeking international protection and to coordinate with the appropriate international humanitarian organisations.

“We have been very clear that our commitment to the people of Afghanistan is enduring. The United States continues to be the single largest humanitarian donor to the people of Afghanistan,” he added.

PAKISTAN ELECTIONS

Regarding the US support to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had recently returned from four year self-imposed exile, Patel said Washington never favour anyone in any country.

“In any country, we are not supportive of one particular party or government over the other. And in the context of any election, it just continues to be paramount that elections are held in a free and fair manner and reflect the will of the people residing in that country,” he concluded.