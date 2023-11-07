Zardari 'welcomes' political rivals to electoral arena

Pakistan Pakistan Zardari 'welcomes' political rivals to electoral arena

Decision to remove PTI from power was to protect country: PPP co-chairman

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 07 Nov 2023 20:15:10 PKT

GHOTKI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari says he welcomes the political rivals participating in elections.

Speaking to workers at Gohar Palace in Khangarh tehsil of Ghotki, the former president said their decision to remove the PTI chairman was not motivated by quest for power but it was meant for protecting the country.

Also Read: Zardari takes up level playing field issue with 'authorities concerned'

He drew attention to pressing global issues, notably the situation in Palestine, where he asserted that he was among the first to raise concerns about the oppression faced by the Muslims. He expressed his dismay over the situation.

Zardari stressed his party's unwavering commitment to serving the people and the less privileged, emphasising that their politics and philosophy revolved around this goal.

He also admitted Pakistan's challenges and said his party would pull the country out of the quagmire.