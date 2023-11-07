Caretakers to conduct free, fair elections: PM Kakar

Updated On: Tue, 07 Nov 2023 20:16:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday reiterated that the interim government would extend all possible cooperation and ensure provision of all necessary resources to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja who called on him at the PM House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The chief election commissioner briefed the prime minister about the ECPs preparations for the upcoming general elections in the country. He also invited the caretaker prime minister to visit ECP to review these measures.

