Foreign weapons used in Mianwali airbase attack

Pakistan Pakistan Foreign weapons used in Mianwali airbase attack

Foreign weapons used in Mianwali airbase attack

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 17:41:06 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A primary investigation into the Mianwali airbase attack revealed that foreign weapons was acquired from the terrorists who were killed during the attack on the sensitive place.

Startling details regarding the assault on the Mianwali base have appeared, showing that foreign-made weapons, specifically of American origin, including RPG-7, AK-74, M-4, and M-16, A4, were recovered from the dead terrorists.

Experts say that American-manufactured weapons are being illegally traded within Afghanistan, making them easily accessible to terrorists in Pakistan as well.

Also read: Nine terrorists killed as military foils terror attack on Mianwali training airbase

Experts further point out that, following the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, foreign weapons have been increasingly used against Pakistan. It is crucial for the Afghan government to take steps to prevent its territory from being used by terrorists.

It is worth noting that on November 4, terrorists attempted an attack on the Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali, but their efforts were foiled by security forces, resulting in the killing of all nine terrorists.