Pakistan Pakistan Defence and Martyrs' Day to be observed tomorrow

05 September,2023 03:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Defence and Martyrs Day will be observed on Wednesday to pay tribute to the martyrs and ghazis, and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but our valiant armed forces backed by the entire nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of India.

Fateha and Quran Khwani will also be held for the martyrs.

