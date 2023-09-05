ISPR releases new song on eve of Defence Day

Pakistan Pakistan ISPR releases new song on eve of Defence Day

‘Qurban Huway’ was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

05 September,2023 03:02 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released new song to pay tribute to the martyrs on Defence Day.

The song is written by renowned lyricist Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

‘Qurban Huway’ is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the song was composed by Naveed Naushad.

All the martyrs of army, air force and navy have been paid rich tributes in the video.

The song is an excellent depiction of thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this motherland.

The sons of the soil sacrificed their lives to protect this land and video of ‘Qurban Huway’ showed it in an excellent way.