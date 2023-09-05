What's new discovery at Shahi Haram? Let's explore

05 September,2023 03:29 pm

By Sohail Ahmad Qaiser

LAHORE - The basement of Lahore Fort's Shahi Haram, which was not in sight for decades, has been discovered now.

The basement had been built during the Jahangir era and it was not in public sight for decades.

After its emergence, now a plan has been chalked out to beautify it through proper restoration.

Officials say a huge basement has been discovered and it is adjacent to the Jahangiri compound in the Fort. They say the place was out of sight for a long time.

They say the royal women would spend time here. Various types of activities would be carried out at this place.

A closer look at this typical Mughal-style basement reveals that it might have undergone minor renovations at some point in time, the officials add.

Now a plan has been evolved to restore the place to its original glory.

Kamran Lashari, director general of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, told Dunya News that paperwork had been completed and soon restoration would be launched. He said services of experts had been hired.



