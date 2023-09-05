LHC orders chief commissioner, IG Islamabad to produce Parvez Elahi tomorrow

LHC orders chief commissioner, IG Islamabad to produce Parvez Elahi tomorrow

Court says apparently govt was not interested in producing Elahi

05 September,2023 01:25 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court has ordered chief commissioner and IG Islamabad to produce Parvez Elahi in court tomorrow.

Despite order of Justice Amjad Rafiq of Lahore High Court, the police had arrested Parvez Elahi from Lahore. The court had expressed its annoyance over re-arrest of the senior politician.

The court had also issued a notice of contempt of court to the IG Islamabad. Later the bench of Justice Amjad Rafiq was changed.

After Justice Rafiq, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf heard the petition filed for recovery of Elahi on Tuesday, in which sessions Judge Attock and the deputy superintendent of jail appeared in the court. However, the sessions judge did not produce Elahi in the court.

During the hearing, the court asked the sessions judge, “Elahi was handed over to Islamabad police on Monday at 11 O'clock, when did you reach the jail? The sessions judge said when he reached the jail after noon, Elahi was not there.

The government lawyer told the court that after the check-up, Elahi was shifted to Police Lines Islamabad. The court asked about the CPO and DPO who did not attend court proceedings. The court said they could be proceeded on contempt of court charges. The court also inquired that why superintendent jail did not attend the court proceedings.

The additional advocate said jail superintendent could not appear in court due to certain reasons. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 11 O'clock and summoned the IG Islamabad police and the chief commissioner.

During re-hearing of the case, Justice Waqas ordered Islamabad commissioner to produce Elahi on Wednesday. He said apparently government was not interested in producing Elahi. The court said the chief commissioner Islamabad had not complied with the court order.

Later, the Lahore High Court summoned the two Islamabad officers in personal capacity and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Wednesday).

FIA asked to arrest policemen involved in illegal detentions

Separtely hearing a petition on recovery of a 'missing' politician, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to issue arrest warrants for police officials who were allegedly involved in illegal detention of citizens.

The IHC had summoned the senior superintendent of police (SSP) on the petition seeking recovery of former member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sadaqat Abbasi, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri also issued a notice to the inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad and sought a report from him on the matter. The court directed the IGP to take up the matter with the interior and defence ministries and submit their responses.

The habeas corpus petition filed by Usman Ghani Sadaqat, the brother of the ex-MNA. stated that unknown persons had “kidnapped” his brother from outside the Parliament Lodges and requested the court to direct authorities to produce him. The court adjourned further hearing for this matter till Tuesday (today).

Meanwhile, IHC Justice Babar Sattar also directed the FIA to proceed against officials of Islamabad police for illegally detaining the citizens.

He was hearing the case related to allegations against the police officials for detaining the citizens and seeking ransom for their release.