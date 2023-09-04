Local holiday on 7th in connection with Data Sahib's Urs

04 September,2023 06:18 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Punjab government has announced local holiday on Sept 7 - the last day of the Urs of Lahore’s patron saint.

The annual event is set to take place from Sept 5 to 7.

A day earlier (on Sunday), Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the Urs arrangements of Sufi saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

The three-day Urs celebrations will start on Sept 5 in which a large number of devotees are expected to participate.

Mehfil-e-Sama, milk sabeel, Naatia Mushaira and special lectures will be arranged during the celebrations.

The CM ordered that elaborate Urs arrangements should be made. He directed the officials to install sound system and SMD screens for the devotees.

He directed the officials to make arrangements in the Langarkhana, saying the security and traffic plan should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said the law-enforcement agencies should maintain close coordination with one another.

The Auqaf secretary gave a briefing on arrangements being made in connection with the Urs and the Lahore CCPO briefed the chief minister on the security plan.

