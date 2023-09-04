In-focus

Three navy officials martyred in chopper crash in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Three Pakistan Navy officials - two officers and a soldier - were martyred on Monday in a helicopter crash in Balochistan’s Gwadar, a spokesperson for the navy said. 

The helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar, added the statement.

“The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault,” the spokesperson said.

“As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives.”

The spokesperson said an investigation had been launched into the incident.


 

