SCBA to host farewell dinner for outgoing CJP next week

Pakistan Pakistan SCBA to host farewell dinner for outgoing CJP next week

CJP Bandial set to retire on Sept 16

04 September,2023 05:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will host a farewell dinner in honour of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on September 13, sources said Monday.

According to them, the hosting of a farewell dinner in the honour of an outgoing chief justice by the SC Bar is in line with its years-old tradition.

CJP Bandial is set to retire on September 16. He took the oath as the CJP on February 22, 2022.

His successor, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will be sworn in as the 29th CJP on September 17.